Planet Earth and Humanity; Our Amazing Relationship

Collectively, we have the potential to change our relationship to the planet. The lock down has given us a lot of time to reflect and educate ourselves. We can begin discussions to promote a more responsible future which nurtures both of us. The process will involve articulating values, and share fairly the only planet we live on and are sustained by. The Earth and humanity; our amazing relationship, it is fine because of ‘her’ beautiful design. She will heal and adjust if humanity stops stressing her natural balance. To do this we will have to adjust our own behavior between one another and the cultures we cherish.

Social and Environmental, Planet Earth and Humanity

No one wants a hotter, more polluted and less bio-diverse planet, though most people want the modern lifestyles made possible by cheap energy, abundant food and industrial productivity. There is no global agreements to limit the waste and destruction caused so eight billion people can have lifestyles of abundance. It took billions of years for us to get to today. The harm we’re currently causing to the planet will eventually make it so none of us can live well. It will be extremely costly for our societies to change; to refocus our religions, governments, and educational institutions. It is time to rebuild and redesign energy systems to make them carbon neutral, ensure the responsible use of land, recycle and protect our water sources, just to name a few. Cleaning up pollution and our abuse to the environment will not come cheap.

Are humans destroying Earth?

No better future will be possible if those most able to bear the costs — those who’ve benefited the most, the wealthy and the vested interests of this world — don’t step up to pay for it. In a sense the virus rampant around the globe is payback for us all. We have for too long taken with out consequences, used without permission and wasted without thought. The invisible virus is in our face and cannot be ignored. It may be our planet trying to rectify itself in some spiritual illogical way but it is working, we are in this together and the pandemic has been designed for humans only.

We will all have to listen to the expert scientific narratives and their long explanations to educate ourselves. No amount of scientific evidence, enlightened rational thought or innovative technology can resolve the social and environmental crisis that surrounds us. Our human behavior can be changed, adjusted, and transformed. Together with new perspectives and focused awareness of our individual conduct, with respect for our diverse humanity will decide the future.

The problem is not about us or them it is about what is best for all people. Decisions informed by scientific evidence will, of course, create better outcomes for people and the planet.

About Mary Jane Miller

For more information about Mary Jane Miller’s meditations and Mary Jane Miller iconography and her wonderful ministry, visit her blog at San Miguel icons. You may find out about her books at and you can follow Mary Jane on LULU.com and Facebook. Support small companies like LULU. Amazon makes a substantial profit off of all artists. Unique PDFs are available upon request. Mary Jane’s wonderful workshops have been suspended due to Corona stay tuned at Sacred Icon Retreats.

Tags Earth and humanity; our relationship , scientific evidence, social and environmental crisis , human behavior, eight billion people, population, pollution, ecosystems, bio-diverse planet, innovative technology, religions, governments, educational institutions,cheap energy, abundant food, industrial productivity, Mary Jane Miller thinks a lot about earth and humanity, Virus and pandemic, whose global pandemic.