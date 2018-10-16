Those who want to learn icon painting are welcome. Our modern icon painting classes are a retreat highlighting religious art as well as a contemplative experience. We are open to everyone's unique level of artistic experience and celebrate every spiritual background, inclusive of all religious art images.

The medium is traditional egg tempera, natural earth pigments and gold leaf on a wooden board panel, all materials included in the price. Meditation, artistic experience, calligraphy, or graphic-arts experience is helpful but by no means necessary.