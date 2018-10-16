Miller's collection of modern Icons are visual meditations whose root is in traditional Icon Painting. Today, women iconographers around the world continue to create gorgeous work to preserve sacred art and iconography. Byzantine style modern icons are both a religious art form and meditation to develop the art of living well. As a modern Byzantine icon painter, I join my voice to other modern iconographers who speak for women icon artists including those who were unheard in the days of the early church.
Mary Jane Miller
Mary Jane Miller lives in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and painted icons for more than 25 years. As a woman iconographer, she hopes to create images where people might connect to their spiritual well being, and ultimately, come closer to God. Mary Jane Miller pushes the edge of modern icons in religious art. I have come to see the world as a metaphor, nearly everything which happens to us is screaming to be understood through the eye of spirit, we just need to reflect long enough to hear the message.
Art Retreats
Those who want to learn icon painting are welcome. Our modern icon painting classes are a retreat highlighting religious art as well as a contemplative experience. We are open to everyone's unique level of artistic experience and celebrate every spiritual background, inclusive of all religious art images.
The medium is traditional egg tempera, natural earth pigments and gold leaf on a wooden board panel, all materials included in the price. Meditation, artistic experience, calligraphy, or graphic-arts experience is helpful but by no means necessary.
In my Studio, San Miguel Allende
Because of covid we offer ongoing three week workshops in the Studio in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico on Thursdays and Fridays. 3 hours each morning and 3 hours each afternoon. The cost is 320.00 USD Scheduling is flexible and discounts available. Please do not hesitate to inquire if you happen to be in San Miguel Allende visiting.
For private classes and online consultations contact me.
Books
The books on iconography authored by Mary Jane Miller are filled with spiritual imagery that offers contemporary ideas with an old-world feel for religious art and the divine. The images are fantastic meditations, ancient stories, they speak of bold spirituality, while at the same time offer a reminiscence, accurate and valuable visual history